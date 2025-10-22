Ndukwe, Ajumogobia, others lead discuss on Africa’s governance transformation

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Centre for Public Sector Governance, CPSG, Nigeria’s leading institution dedicated to advancing accountability, transparency, and ethical practices in public administration, will hold it maiden virtual symposium on October 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, Governance Architect, Dr. Femi Ogunrinde, will deliver the keynote, while Chairman of CPSG’s Advisory Board, former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and current Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, would chair the symposium; former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Odein Ajumogobia, SAN is guest speaker and Professor Bongo Adi of Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, would moderate the discussion.

The event scheduled to hold on October 23, 2025 with the theme: “Reimagining Public Sector Boards: Global Insights for Africa’s Transformation,” will bring together leaders from government, academia, and the privat sector to explore new models of governance capable of driving Afric institutional renewal.

In a statement from the centre, the symposium follows the Centre’s successful inaugural conference in Abuja last year, which focused on “Strengthening Leadership and Ethics for Public Sector Institutions.

The centre said: “The October dialogue marks a critical next step in sustaining reform-oriented conversations and positioning Africa’s public institutions as engines of inclusive growth.

“Governance reforms are only as strong as the boards that guide them. Through this symposium, CPSG is creating a global knowledge exchange that connects Nigeria and Africa with best practices worldwide.

“The future of Africa depends on the strength and integrity of its public institutions. Boards must become engines of innovation, accountability, and sustainable growth. This symposium is an important step in equipping our leaders with the insights needed to achieve that vision.”

"Designed as a fully virtual event, the symposium will open access to participants from Nigeria, Africa, and the global governance community. CPSG encourages policymakers, regulators, academics, governance professionals, and private sector stakeholders. Through initiatives like this, CPSG continues to affirm its mission of promoting accountability, transparency, and ethical governance in state-owned enterprises and public sector institutions-restoring trust and shaping Africa's governance future."