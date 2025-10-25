NDPHC targets improved revenue with 430MW Geregu Power Plant maintenance

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has begun routine maintenance at its 430-megawatt Geregu Power Plant as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency, improve electricity generation and boost revenue.

The minor inspection, being undertaken by the plant’s Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Siemens Energy, is expected to last about four weeks.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije who spoke to journalists during an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing work at the plant in Kogi State at weekend said the exercise would significantly improve the plant’s performance and reliability.

According to her, the scheduled maintenance underscores NDPHC’s commitment to sustaining optimal generation capacity and meeting its power supply obligations to the national grid.

Adighije reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s goal of achieving universal access to electricity for all Nigerians.

She said: “We are here to participate and offer our full support to the Siemens team, who are onsite to carry out an extended minor inspection. Geregu has three Siemens turbine units with a combined installed capacity of about 430 megawatts.

“This is a planned outage, and the Siemens team has proactively mobilised to conduct extended minor inspections, alignment checks, and other related works to ensure the units operate optimally. This is also a prelude to the major inspections we are planning for in the near future.”

The NDPHC CEO added that the company remains committed to strong operations and maintenance practices to keep the Federation’s critical power assets running efficiently.

“We are on top of things to ensure these units continue to operate optimally. This will enable us to inject reliable, quality power into the national grid in line with President Tinubu’s vision for universal electricity access, powering homes, industries, and supporting national development,” she said.

According to Adighije, scheduled maintenance of the plant is key to ensuring operational efficiency and the optimal utilisation of assets, which will, in turn, improve the company’s revenue performance.

“We want to be able to evacuate and commercialise all the electricity we generate to the grid,” she emphasised.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, explained that while a minor inspection typically takes about three weeks, the company has allocated four weeks to the exercise to accommodate any unforeseen circumstances.

“From what we have seen, the condition of the machines is good. They are within the tolerance limits of operation, and we hope to complete the work within the scheduled time,” he said.

Earlier, the Site Manager for Siemens Energy, Engr. Atiemie James, thanked the NDPHC management for its visit and assured that the maintenance work would be completed as planned.