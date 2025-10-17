NDPC partners French Embassy to advance data privacy standards

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Lagos, October 2025 — The Regional Economic Department of the French Embassy in Nigeria and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have officially launched a technical cooperation project aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s institutional and operational capacities in personal data protection. While the initiative has been under development for several months, this gathering served to officially celebrate and reaffirm the partnership between France and Nigeria in advancing data protection practices.

Building on the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) of 2023, this cooperation aims to strengthen the NDPC’s capacity to conduct compliance audits, develop practical methodologies and training tools, and draw inspiration from France’s long-standing expertise in personal data regulation.

France, internationally recognized for its leadership in data protection through institutions such as the Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL) and Expertise France, will share its experience and best practices to help Nigeria consolidate and implement its regulatory framework.

As part of this collaboration, a Study Tour to France will take place later this year, allowing NDPC officials to engage directly with leading French and European institutions in charge of data protection, digital regulation, and public sector modernization. This study visit represents a key milestone in the broader roadmap designed to support Nigeria’s implementation of the NDPA and promote the development of a data protection culture across public institutions and society at large.