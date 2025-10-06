NDLEA smashes cocaine syndicate behind six UK-bound shipments

…Nabs arrowhead, five others

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has dismantled two major drug cartels responsible for six separate cocaine shipments concealed in stainless cups, body creams, and hair gel containers bound for the United Kingdom.

The three-week intelligence-led operations in Lagos led to the arrest of five suspects, including the ring leader, Alhaji Hammed Taofeek Ode, who claimed to be a businessman and property developer.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the first breakthrough came on September 16, 2025, when operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.40kg concealed in cocoa butter body cream containers.

“A cargo agent was arrested immediately, and investigations linked the consignment to Alhaji Hammed Ode. After weeks of surveillance, he was traced and arrested with the cooperation of the police,” Babafemi said.

Ode allegedly confessed to owning the drugs, claiming he bought them for over ¦ 150 million. He reportedly lived in several European countries for over 27 years before returning to Nigeria in 2024.

In a related operation, NDLEA foiled five other UK-bound cocaine shipments, seizing multiple consignments concealed in hair cream containers. The arrests led to the capture of Smith David Korede, a furniture maker, who was found with 1.4kg of cocaine at his Mafoluku, Oshodi residence. Two others, Ogunbiyi Oluseye Taiwo and Popoola Francis Olumuyiwa, were later arrested after 2.6kg of cocaine hidden in crayfish and hair cream containers was recovered.

The Agency also intercepted 6.3kg of “Loud”, a potent strain of cannabis, concealed in bed sheets and hibiscus flowers from Thailand.

In separate operations across the country, NDLEA operatives seized large quantities of tramadol, skunk, codeine syrup, and nitrous oxide from suspects in Kano, Lagos, Kwara, Ogun, Kaduna, Osun, and Edo States.