NDLEA seizes 384.88kg of ‘Loud’ and other drugs at Lagos nightclub party

…Warns Club Owners, Fun Seekers Against Illegal Drug Parties

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 384.88 kilograms of Canadian Loud and other illicit substances during a raid on a nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos, warning operators and fun seekers against the growing trend of organizing or attending drug parties in the country.

According to a statement by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the raid followed credible intelligence that a drug party was being organized at Proxy Night Club, located at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island.

The operation, which began late on Saturday, October 25, and lasted into the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025, resulted in the arrest of over 100 attendees, including the owner of the club, Mr. Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu (alias Pretty Mike), and the manager, Mr. Joachin Millary.

Babafemi said the NDLEA had placed the facility under surveillance before the raid, during which undercover agents confirmed the sale and consumption of illicit drugs within the premises.

“Any gathering organized for the purpose of consuming, distributing, or abusing illicit substances is a criminal act under the NDLEA Act,” he said.

“In the case of the drug party at Proxy Night Club, the organizers went as far as producing and circulating flyers inviting fun seekers to a criminal gathering. Such audacity is not only an incitement to commit crime but also an affront to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He disclosed that NDLEA operatives monitored the event from 11 p.m. on Saturday to 3 a.m. on Sunday, documenting evidence of drug transactions and consumption before executing the raid.

While all attendees were later profiled, counseled, and released, the two principal suspects — Pretty Mike and Millary — remain in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

“A total of 384.882 kilograms of Canadian Loud and other substances were recovered from the club’s store,” Babafemi added.

“Owners of facilities found to be hosting drug-related activities will face asset forfeiture to the Federal Government. The NDLEA will not hesitate to invoke relevant provisions of the law to confiscate such properties.”

The agency reiterated that Nigeria is already battling a high prevalence of drug abuse, particularly among youths, warning that drug parties serve as breeding grounds for addiction and undermine national efforts to safeguard public health and security.

The NDLEA called on parents, community leaders, religious organizations, and patriotic citizens to remain vigilant and report such illegal gatherings to authorities.

“The Agency urges all well-meaning Nigerians to partner with us in combating this threat to national well-being,” Babafemi stated.