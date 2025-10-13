NDLEA arrests businessman who excreted 127 cocaine pellets

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, have arrested a 52-year-old businessman, Ejiofor Godwin Emeka, who excreted 127 wraps of cocaine after days under observation.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Ejiofor, who runs boutiques in Lagos and Onitsha, was intercepted on arrival from Bangkok, Thailand, via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 on October 8, following credible intelligence.

“A body scan confirmed he ingested cocaine and concealed some in his private part. Fifty-eight wraps were found in his underwear, while 69 more were excreted, weighing 1.388kg,” Babafemi said.

In a separate operation, NDLEA operatives at courier companies in Lagos intercepted three drug consignments heading to the United Kingdom. These included 1.74kg of methamphetamine hidden in glass ceramics, pentazocine and tramadol injections, and tramadol capsules disguised as Vitamin C.

Other intercepted shipments included skunk and tapentadol tablets concealed in black soaps bound for Turkey, cocaine in ladies’ handbags going to Australia, and cannabis hidden in herbal containers bound for the UAE.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, officers seized 27,510 pills of Rohypnol concealed in sachets of alcoholic drinks destined for South Africa. Follow-up operations led to the arrest of the mastermind, 46-year-old Samuel Omoruyi, at Oyingbo Market.

In another case, an Italy-based businessman, Enehizena Augustine Uyimwen, was arrested while attempting to export 3,700 pills of tramadol and 2,600 tablets of tapentadol to Europe.

Across the country, several suspects were arrested in Edo, Osun, Rivers, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, and Kaduna States, with over 1,000kg of illicit drugs recovered.