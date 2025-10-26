NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandpa for drug peddling in Abia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 75-year-old with 4.7kg of skunk seized from him at Ovum village, Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA), Abia.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Babafemi said that another 60-year-old was also nabbed with 225 grams of the same substance at Apanta village in the same LGA.

Meanwhile, 150kg of skunk was recovered during a raid at Lot camp, Ikun Akoko, in Ondo.

Babafemi added that two suspects were also nabbed with 234.5kg of the same substance at Yan aya, Saminaka in Lere LGA, Kaduna State on Friday, Oct. 24.

“Another set of suspects was arrested with 8,600 pills of tramadol 225mg and rohypnol along the Abuja/Kaduna highway.

“At the Seme border area of Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, Oct. 22, nabbed another suspect with 55kg skunk at Ashipa area of Badagry.

“Another suspect was arrested with 121.3 litres of skuchies at Itoga Badagry,” he said.

In another development, in Zamfara state, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Gummi-Anka road on Monday, Oct. 20, arrested a suspect in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

Babafemi said that the suspect was also with 1,746 assorted calibres of ammunition, for AK 47 and GPMG rifles, while moving them from Sokoto to Bagega forest, Anka LGA, Zamfara.

“Both the suspect and the exhibits have since been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation,” he said.

According to him, commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week.

“These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Asabari Grammar School, Iluwa Isale Oke, Saki West LGA, Oyo; Government Day Girls Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi; St. Mark’s College, Nsude, Enugu; Kusaki Secondary School, Gboko North, Benue;

“Others are Government Day Secondary School, Serti- Baruwa, Gashaka LGA, Taraba; Police Children School 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers and Hajara Ahmad International School, Tudun Wada, Kano state, among others”.

