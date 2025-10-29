NDLEA arrests 45,853 suspects, 8.5m kilograms of drugs seized in 30 months

Brig General Buba Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says no fewer than 45,853 suspects were arrested, 8.5 million kilograms of drugs seized, and 9,263 convictions achieved in the last 30 months of its operations.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa said this during the award and commendation ceremony for some personnel of the agency on Wednesday in Abuja.

Marwa commended the NDLEA operatives for raising the momentum of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking across the country.

This, he said, was done in the past two and a half years of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Marwa, who presented commendation letters and awards to 220 personnel for outstanding performances, also decorated 15 senior officers with their new ranks.

“Today, we specifically recognise those who have gone above and beyond. We celebrate those who, despite facing immense danger and relentless temptation, chose the path of integrity, selflessness, and uncompromising adherence to our mandate.

“Your commitment to the renewed hope agenda of the administration of President Tinubu has yielded tremendous results in the past 30 months on our two major planks of drug demand reduction and drug supply reduction.

“This is leading to 45,853 arrests; seizure of over 8.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs; and conviction of 9,263 offenders; with 26,613 drug users counselled and rehabilitated in our treatment facilities across the country.

“Also, a total of 9,848 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities were conducted in schools, work places, markets, motor parks, worship centres and communities among others within the same period,” he said.

The NDLEA boss noted that he had upheld the tradition of hosting the commendation and awards ceremony in the last four and a half years.

This, he said, was to appreciate and encourage officers, men and women who have distinguished themselves in the line of duty.

He said that the challenge of the drug scourge still remained monumental, and as such, there was a need for more work to be done.

“Without mincing words, the challenge we face is monumental. Drug abuse, trafficking, and the associated criminal enterprises represent a direct and existential threat to the social fabric, economic stability, and national security of Nigeria.

“They fuel crime, corrupt our youth, and provide resources for terrorism and insurgency.

“But for every kilogram of cocaine intercepted, for every clandestine laboratory dismantled, for every major drug kingpin apprehended, a critical blow is delivered to these criminal networks.

“These victories are no doubt the direct result of your dedication,” he said.

Marwa said that the reward system he established was intended to maintain momentum and keep the workforce in optimal condition, both materially and mentally, while ensuring high morale.

“This is why we uphold our tradition of rewarding key virtues: hard work, loyalty, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, honesty, courage, and obedience.

“In addition to the traditional incentives such as promotions, training, and others, which we continue to work towards, we introduced this reward system: the CCEO Commands Awards and Commendations.

“This has become one of the primary ways management expresses appreciation for the efforts of the NDLEA workforce.

“If anything, our faith in the reward system has been proven right. Over the past four and a half years, we have witnessed an improvement in both the individual and collective ethos of our workforce.

“However, let us not forget that each gathering to celebrate and honour our finest efforts serves as a reminder to all officers of this noble agency that there is still much work to be done,” he said.

Marwa said that for decades, the agency had lagged behind, constrained by limited resources and capacity.

According to him, now that we are gaining momentum with increased capacity, we must work to roll back the influence and dismantle the structures put in place by drug cartels, using the full force of the law.

“In carrying out your duties, it is essential to operate within the parameters of our SOPs. Adhering to these guidelines ensures your protection,” Marwa said.

Marwa, however, expressed appreciation to local and international partners for their belief in the Agency and support for its efforts.

“I cannot proceed without thanking our media partners for their collaboration and partnership in supporting our efforts.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to UNODC, INL, the UK Border Force, the French government, and the Government of Germany for their invaluable contributions.

“At home, we owe a great deal of thanks to the Senate Committee on Narcotic Drugs and the House Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, who, particularly over the past years, have been immensely supportive and crucial to the growth of the NDLEA as an institution,” he said.

The NDLEA Chairman also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, the Judiciary as an arm of Government, and President Bola Tinubu.

“Finally, we thank Nigerians for embracing the reforms we’ve implemented and for continuing to be one of our strongest partners.”

Vanguard News