NDIC targets small savers in grassroots deposit insurance campaign

By Nnasom David, Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has stepped up its grassroots financial literacy drive with a market outreach in Nyanya, Abuja, to educate traders and small savers on the importance of deposit insurance and safe banking practices.

Speaking during the advocacy programme held on Wednesday, Mrs. Hawwau Gambo, Head of the Communication and Public Affairs Department (CPAD) of the NDIC, said the initiative was part of the Corporation’s pilot campaign aimed at enlightening Nigerians, particularly small-scale traders, about how deposit insurance works and how it protects depositors’ funds in the event of bank failure.

“We’re here to enhance public awareness about deposit insurance and how the NDIC protects the money of depositors in banks. Our focus is on small savers and traders who may not fully understand banking operations,” Gambo explained.

She emphasised that Nigerians should only save with banks licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as only such institutions pay premiums to the NDIC and qualify their customers for deposit insurance coverage.

According to her, depositors in commercial banks are entitled to compensation of up to ₦5 million, while those in microfinance and payment service banks are covered up to ₦2 million, depending on their account balances.

Gambo said the awareness campaign was designed to strengthen public confidence in the financial system and empower citizens to make informed decisions about where and how to save their money. She also cautioned participants to beware of fake loan agents posing as representatives of microfinance banks, describing some of them as loan sharks preying on unsuspecting traders.

“We’re enlightening them on how to protect themselves and make sound financial choices. Most importantly, we’re reminding them that when they save their money in CBN-licensed banks, they are safe, and if any such bank fails, the NDIC will reimburse them,” she said.

Also speaking, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Mr. Adegbenga Fabuyi, explained that the Nyanya outreach was part of the Corporation’s “Focus Group Discussion” approach — a grassroots engagement method that allows direct interaction with target groups such as market traders, transport workers, and artisans.

According to Fabuyi, the strategy was adopted because mass media awareness alone cannot provide adequate feedback or two-way communication with the public.

“The reason we’re here is that groups like the World Transport Employers Association and the National Union of Road Transport Workers represent a critical mass of small businesses who are targets of deposit insurance protection. Unfortunately, many of them don’t even know such protection exists,” he said.

He added that the NDIC’s sensitisation effort is not limited to informal sector workers, as many educated Nigerians — including bank staff and professionals — are still unaware of how deposit insurance operates.

“Last week, we were at Wuse Market and Apo Motor Park to engage with traders and transport associations. We’re also extending this awareness to professional bodies like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the judiciary, because even judges and lawyers handling our cases were not taught deposit insurance in school,” Fabuyi noted.

The NDIC said it will continue to expand its public enlightenment campaign nationwide to ensure Nigerians at all levels understand the value of deposit insurance and their rights as bank customers.