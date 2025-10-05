NDDC Legal Directorate urged to embrace new strategies, innovation

NDDC

Personnel of the Directorate of Legal Services (DLS) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been charged to adopt innovative strategies for improved service delivery and conflict resolution.

The Director of Legal Services, Sir Victor Arenyeka, Esq, made the call at the annual retreat of the directorate in Lagos with the theme: “Innovative Strategies for Excellent Legal Service Delivery and Conflict Resolution.”

Arenyeka underscored the critical role of the directorate in advancing NDDC’s mission, urging his colleagues to see innovation as essential rather than optional. He stressed strict adherence to established processes, transparency in dealings, and timely recourse to legal guidance as tools for strengthening the Commission’s integrity.

“The Legal Directorate remains a pivotal spectrum within the NDDC and will continue to play a critical role for years to come. As custodian of the Commission’s legal and regulatory framework, the Directorate ensures contractual integrity, regulatory compliance, and harmonious conflict resolution,” he said.

He explained that the retreat offered staff a “deliberate pause” for reflection, renewal, and re-energizing for better service delivery.

Delivering the keynote, legal luminary Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, urged a re-evaluation of the role of in-house legal counsel. He advised participants to proactively showcase their value in protecting organizations from costly disputes and contractual missteps.

Dr. Ajibade stressed the importance of integrating the legal department into the formative stages of all NDDC projects, noting: “There is no aspect of human endeavour without a legal dimension. The negotiation and drafting of contracts and legal advice to protect the interests of NDDC and the Niger Delta people should be central to DLS’ responsibilities.”

He also emphasized legal ethics, warning against ego-driven litigation and technicalities that harm clients and clog courts. Instead, he advocated open-mindedness, greater use of mediation through the Multi-Door Courthouse system, and pragmatic arbitration practices.

“It makes no sense inserting an arbitration clause requiring three arbitrators in a tenancy agreement with a rental value of ₦1 million per annum,” he said, urging cost-effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

The retreat, according to participants, provided both a reflective and strategic platform to enhance the capacity of NDDC’s legal directorate in supporting the Commission’s broader development goals for the Niger Delta.