NCPC, ICPC honour Chief Magistrate Nwankwo as 2025 best Magistrate in Nigeria

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The National Community Policing Campaign (NCPC), in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has named His Worship, Chief Magistrate Onome Martha Nwankwo, the Administrative Magistrate of Ogbaru Magisterial District, Anambra State, as the Best Magistrate in Nigeria for 2025.

The Executive Director of NCPC-ICPC, Kingsley Ubah, announced the honour on Thursday while decorating her with the award at Magistrate Court 1 Hall, Okpoko, inside the Okpoko Community Development Union Secretariat.

Ubah said Chief Magistrate Nwankwo was unanimously selected for her incorruptible conduct and exemplary dispensation of justice, which distinguished her among other judicial officers across the country. He urged other judicial officers to emulate her integrity, dedication, and transparency in service.

In his remarks, the Anambra State Director of NCPC-ICPC, Elder Christopher Madueke, said that recognition comes through one’s achievements and the quality of life lived. He emphasized that “what matters most in life is not how long, but how well, how honestly, and how dedicatedly one lives.”

President-General of Okpoko Community Development Union, Sir Charles Ezeokafor, described Chief Magistrate Nwankwo as a shining example in the temple of justice, adding that her record of service would remain indelible.

Also speaking, President of Ogbaru Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu, who made a ₦50,000 cash donation on behalf of the market association in appreciation of her recognition, praised Nwankwo for her fairness and uprightness. Flanked by other market executives, including Chief Bucknor Agu, Ochiogu commended her for her landmark judgments and urged her to sustain her standards.

The Divisional Police Officer of Okpoko, CSP Ewelu Owai, noted that her re-election as Chairman of the Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Anambra State Chapter, for a second term unopposed, further affirmed her exceptional qualities and the respect she commands within the judiciary.

Founder and National Coordinator of the Human Rights Guide Association of Nigeria, Chief Raphael Agu (Commodore), described her as an upright judicial officer and urged others in the legal profession to emulate her example.

In her response, Chief Magistrate Onome Nwankwo expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to remain incorruptible and dedicated to justice throughout her career.

“Nobody can buy justice in my court. I am not corrupt, and I don’t take bribes. None of my judgments has been overturned by a superior court because I handle every case on its merit,” she said.

Nwankwo, who has served in the judiciary for about 18 years, currently doubles as the Administrative Magistrate of Ogbaru Magisterial District and the Chairman of MAN, Anambra State Chapter. She thanked the organizers and all who attended what she described as an epoch-making event in her honour.