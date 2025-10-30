NCDMB’s digitization, NDT, others  spearheading innovations, says Niger Delta CSO

The Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society Organizations (CNDCSOs) has commended the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe (FNSE, FIPS), for spearheading transformative initiatives that have continued to attract leading players and experts across the oil and gas industry.

According to the coalition, flagship programmes such as the NCDMB Digitization Initiative, the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Training Programme, and the Nigerian Content Lecture Series have repositioned the Board as a centre of innovation, transparency, and capacity development.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Jesse Birinumughan, National Coordinator, and Ambassador Okporu Augustine (JP), Secretary General, the group said these initiatives reflect Engr. Ogbe’s visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing Nigeria’s local content policy through technology-driven solutions and human capital empowerment.

“The consistency and quality of these programmes have drawn the attention of key industry stakeholders and thought leaders who now regard the NCDMB as a model public institution,” the statement noted. “Engr. Ogbe’s leadership has deepened indigenous participation in the oil and gas value chain and created viable opportunities for Nigerian businesses and professionals.”

The coalition highlighted that under Ogbe’s stewardship, the Board’s digitization drive has enhanced efficiency, accountability, and service delivery, while the NDT training and other technical programmes have built a new generation of skilled Nigerian professionals ready to compete globally.

It also commended the Nigerian Content Lecture Series for fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among policy-makers, operators, and investors in the sector.

“Engr. Ogbe has redefined leadership in the public sector. He has shown that development thrives when vision is matched with integrity, and when institutions are led by those who value results over rhetoric,” the statement read.

Describing him as a people-centered and reform-driven administrator, the CNDCSOs said his approach to governance has bridged knowledge gaps, strengthened institutional capacity, and rekindled public confidence in government-led development efforts.

The coalition further lauded his focus on youth training and empowerment, which has provided thousands of young Nigerians with technical and entrepreneurial skills, contributing to employment generation and inclusive growth.

“Through his purposeful leadership, Engr. Ogbe has reinforced the Niger Delta’s development narrative, inspired confidence among stakeholders, and advanced the cause of local content implementation beyond expectations,” the statement added.

The group reaffirmed its support for his ongoing reforms, describing him as a torchbearer of innovation and transformation whose tenure at the NCDMB has become synonymous with transparency, progress, and accountability in managing national resources.