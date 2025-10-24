NCDC warns public against fake recruitment claims

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has cautioned the public against falling victim to fake recruitment schemes circulating online and through other channels.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr James Uloko, the Commission’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Uloko said that the Commission had not commenced any recruitment exercise.

According to him, the clarification became necessary following rumours suggesting that the Commission is currently employing.

He explained that since the establishment and the inauguration of its Board and Management, the NCDC had been in the initial phase of developing its organisational structure and determining its human and material resource needs.

“As part of this process, the Commission has commenced engagements with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Federal Character Commission and other relevant government agencies to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment and obtain the necessary waivers and approvals,” he said.

He added that recruitment would commence only after these fundamental steps were completed and the Commission’s budget proposal received final passage in the National Assembly.

“Any claims of ongoing recruitment are entirely false,” Uloko stated.

He advised members of the public to disregard such rumours and remain vigilant against scammers and fraudsters who might attempt to defraud unsuspecting individuals through fake employment offers or online recruitment portals.

Uloko assured that when the time comes, the recruitment exercise would be publicly announced and conducted in line with due process, transparency and fairness, with the involvement of relevant stakeholders.

Vanguard News