NCDC chairman hails  Amupitan as new INEC chairman 

Amupitan

By Nnasom David

The Chairman of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Barr. Cosmas Akighir, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, following his appointment and confirmation by the Senate as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Barr. Akighir in a recent press statement described the appointment as “a fitting acknowledgment of Prof. Amupitan’s integrity, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to national development.”

He noted that Prof. Amupitan, a distinguished legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Kogi State, has brought immense pride to the North Central region.

According to him, Amupitan’s wealth of experience and leadership will significantly enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and promote transparent electoral processes.

“We have no doubt that Prof. Amupitan will uphold fairness, strengthen institutional trust, and deepen public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system,” Akighir stated.

The NCDC Chairman prayed for divine wisdom and success for the new INEC boss as he assumes this critical national assignment. He further assured Prof. Amupitan of the Commission’s support in advancing good governance and democratic consolidation across the country.