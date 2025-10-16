NCAA, Orji Kalu in war of words over pilots’ competence, drug allegations

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has dismissed allegations by the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, that Nigerian pilots regularly abuse drugs while on duty.

NCAA argued that claims of substance use among flight crew and lapses in its oversight responsibilities were untrue, saying Kalu’s statements were not factual and do not reflect the current state of regulations in the country’s aviation sector.

During plenary in the Red Chamber, Kanu accused some Nigerian pilots of using Indian hemp before flying, saying they evade detection because the NCAA does not conduct on-the-spot assessments.

But the NCAA, while reacting to the Senator’s claims in a statement, said it has a rigorous and internationally recognised system for certifying and monitoring the medical and professional fitness of all pilots operating in Nigeria.

Kanu’s allegations



Kanu said, “I have refused to fly on many occasions because of the inadequacy of pilots’ preparation. While some of the pilots are not prepared, some use Indian hemp. Some pilots are not properly audited by the authorities. I am telling you this because the NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, and others are not looking at these pilots and checking drug use.

“They do not do on-the-spot assessments for these pilots, and it is dangerous. You see pilots walking into the planes and nobody checks their blood pressure. Boeing 737-500 has an automatic landing gear, it does not need a pilot to land the plane. What is required to land the plane is a computer, an autopilot. Most of these pilots are so careless, I have seen and witnessed this myself. The NCAA must rise up to its duty.”

NCAA’s reaction

NCAA’s Director General, Captain Chris Najomo, however, said: “No pilot is permitted to operate a Nigerian-registered aircraft without holding both a valid pilot licence and a current medical certificate, as required by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 8.4.1.4.

“Holders of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licences (ATPL) are, by the provisions of Nig. CARs 2.3.5.1 and 2.3.7.1, required to possess a Class 1 Medical Certificate before they are allowed to operate.

“These medical certificates are issued only after comprehensive aero-medical evaluations by NCAA Authorized Aviation Medical Examiners, AAMEs, followed by approval of the medical report by NCAA’s in-house aero-medical assessors.

Extensive examination

“The scope of these examinations is extensive. It covers cardiovascular, neurological, psychological, metabolic, respiratory, and visual assessments to ensure that the pilot is fit to operate an aircraft safely. Nig. CARs Part 2.11.2.6(b) details the physical and mental requirements that must be met before a medical certificate is issued.

“The regulation makes it clear that an applicant must not suffer from any disease or condition that could suddenly render them unable to perform flight duties safely. It also screens for the use of psychoactive substances, mental or behavioural disorders, abnormal blood pressure, heart or lung diseases, neurological disorders, and other physiological conditions that could affect safe performance.

“Medical certificates are valid for 12 months for pilots under 40 years of age and six months for those aged 40 and above. At the expiration of these periods, pilots must undergo a new series of medical tests before their certificates can be renewed.

Prohibition

“In addition to this, Nig. CARs Part 8.5.1.5 explicitly prohibits any crew member from acting as a flight crew member within eight hours after consuming alcohol, while under the influence of alcohol, or while using any psychoactive substance that could affect alertness, judgement, or performance.

“In accordance with this regulation, NCAA carries out on-the-spot alcohol or drug testing when there is reasonable suspicion of intoxication. It further authorizes random and unannounced testing for crew members and allows the results of such tests to be used as legal evidence.

“Beyond the medical certification process, NCAA inspectors conduct daily ramp inspections at airports across the country. These inspections are not limited to aircraft alone; they include direct engagement with flight crew.

“During these inspections, inspectors verify crew licences, medical certificates, and general fitness for duty. Any irregularity is immediately addressed, and appropriate enforcement action is taken in line with the authority’s zero-tolerance policy for safety violations.

Suspension

“Only recently, in August 2025, the NCAA suspended the licence of a ValueJet pilot for initiating departure procedures without proper clearance, an example that underscores the authority’s uncompromising commitment to safety and discipline.

“It is therefore inaccurate to suggest that pilots operate under the influence of substances or without adequate checks. The processes in place are not only thorough but also consistent with global standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO.

Audit requirements

“Nigeria’s aviation oversight system has consistently met ICAO audit requirements under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, USOAP, placing the country among those maintaining effective safety supervision systems.

“With regard to the Senator’s comments suggesting that modern airplanes take off and land automatically, the authority wishes to clarify that while many modern aircraft are equipped with advanced autopilot and autoland systems, these systems do not replace pilot control.

“Take-offs are entirely manual operations carried out by the flight crew. Autopilot functions are only activated after take-off, usually when the aircraft reaches a safe altitude. Similarly, although some aircraft have autoland capabilities, these are used only under specific weather and airport conditions and always under pilot supervision.

“Nigeria does not currently have any airport certified for Category III (CAT III) operations, which are required for fully automatic landings in low-visibility conditions. Therefore, all landings within Nigerian airspace are manually executed by pilots.”