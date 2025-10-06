Navy intercepts van loaded with 840kg cannabis in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbule

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, have intercepted a van loaded with 20 bags of suspected cannabis sativa weighing about 840 kilograms, in the Ijegun area of Lagos State.

Speaking during the handover of the seized substances to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, yesterday, Executive Officer of NNS Beecroft, Navy Captain Idongesit Udoessien, who represented the Commander of the Base, Commodore Paul Nimel, said the suspects fled upon sighting the naval patrol team, abandoning the vehicle and its illicit cargo.

He explained that “ As part of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy’s curbing the spread of illicit drugs and to enhance maritime security in Lagos State and its coastal communities, in the early hours of Thursday, October 2, 2025, the Base’s Quick Response Team, supported by its internal security personnel of Operation MESA, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a van with a foreign registration number around the Jegun area.

“This successful interception is part of the broader series of sustained efforts by the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogala, to clamp down on illegal maritime activities, particularly the trafficking of narcotics and other contrabands through Nigeria’s coastal waters. The Nigerian Navy remains actively engaged in supporting internal security operations and collaborating with sister agencies to protect lives, properties, and the nation’s maritime domain.

“The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft will continue to intensify surveillance, patrols, and intelligence-driven missions aimed at denying criminals freedom to operate within Lagos waterways and the adjoining creeks for socio-economic activities to thrive. We commend the vigilance and the professionalism of our personnel and urge citizens to continue to support our efforts by providing timely and credible information to enhance the security of Lagos State and its environment.

Receiving the seized exhibit, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Emmanuel Morrison, who represented the NDLEA , commended the Navy for its vigilance and assured that the agency would follow due process in handling the recovered drugs.

He also emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration in combating drug trafficking, noting that the Navy, NDLEA, and other security bodies shared a collective responsibility to rid the nation of narcotics and related crimes.

He said : We will take over the exhibit, conduct an investigation on the vehicle that conveyed it, and ensure that the exhibit is kept safely in our central exhibit store. Thereafter, a court order will be obtained for the public destruction of the exhibit.”