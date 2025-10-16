Navy foils diesel smuggling attempt, intercepts boat with 4,000 litres of AGO

…Warns oil thieves to desist or face full wrath of the law

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, has foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) suspected to have been siphoned around the approaches to the Commodore Pool area near Atlas Cove, Lagos.

Consequently, a fibre boat conveying the suspected smuggled product was intercepted.

Briefing journalists yesterday, during the handover of the recovered AGO to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ,NSCDC at NNS Beecroft, the Base Commander, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, described the seizure as part of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to curtail economic sabotage and enhance maritime security within Lagos State and its coastal communities.

Represented by the Executive Officer, NNS Beecroft, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, he explained that the operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday, October 11, 2025, through the effective deployment of the Nigerian Navy’s Falcon Eye Maritime Domain Awareness System.

According to him, “The patrol team stationed at Tarkwa Bay detected and swiftly intercepted the fibre boat after tracking its suspicious movement within the Lagos channel. On sighting our patrol team, the suspects abandoned the boat and fled, leaving behind the product suspected to be illegally refined AGO.”

He added that the confiscated product had been handed over to the NSCDC, Lagos State Command, represented by Superintendent Amoo Kehinde, for further investigation and necessary action.

Captain Udoessien noted that the successful interception underscored the strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, aimed at maintaining a credible presence across Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks to stamp out all forms of maritime crime and economic sabotage.

“This operation is a clear signal to perpetrators of maritime offenses that NNS Beecroft will not relent in its efforts. We will continue to intensify surveillance, patrols, and intelligence-driven operations to deny criminals any freedom to operate within Lagos waters,” he warned.

He assured that the Nigerian Navy remained resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime environment for legitimate socio-economic activities to thrive.

Superintendent Amoo Kehinde, who led the NSCDC officers, said investigation would continue from where the Navy stopped.