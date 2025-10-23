NAUB lecturer urges Tinubu, national assembly to preserve university act

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A senior lecturer at the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB), Dr. Audu Ibrahim Adamu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to halt any move to repeal the Nigerian Army University Establishment Act 2020.

In a statement titled “Do Not Murder or Erase NAUB,” Dr. Adamu expressed concern about a proposed conversion of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, into the “Federal University, Biu.” He warned that such a change could alter the institution’s founding character and affect its operations in a region still recovering from the effects of insurgency.

“NAUB is an institution built in challenging circumstances and has become an important centre for education and stability in the North-East,” Dr. Adamu said. He added that the university’s military–civilian model has been central to its structure and functioning, and that any legislative change should be carefully considered to avoid unintended consequences.

Dr. Adamu said the Army’s involvement has contributed to discipline and order on campus and that removing that element could present administrative and security challenges that would need to be managed.

Describing NAUB as an important opportunity for young people from the region, he urged lawmakers to consider the institution’s contribution to post-conflict reconstruction and to consult stakeholders before making structural changes.

Dr. Adamu called on the Senate and the House of Representatives to review any proposed repeal thoroughly and to engage with the university community, military authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the best outcome for staff, students and the wider community.

He concluded by appealing to national decision-makers to preserve the gains made at NAUB and to take a consultative approach to any future legislative changes.