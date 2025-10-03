National Gallery marks Nigeria’s 65th Independence with Art Exhibition

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Gallery of Arts yesterday marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day with a compelling exhibition themed “Canvas of Identity, Resilience, and Renewed Hope.”

The event, held in Abuja, celebrated the nation’s rich artistic heritage while reflecting on the resilience of Nigerians and the renewed optimism inspired by the current administration.

In his address, Director General of the National Gallery of Arts, Mr. Ahmed Sodanji, emphasized that the Independence Exhibition remains a flagship program underscoring Nigeria’s journey over the past 65 years. He noted that the theme highlights the strength of the Nigerian people and the fresh hope instilled by the government’s vision, encouraging citizens to dream bigger and harness their creativity.

“Change begins with the individual,” Mr. Sodanji stated. “Holding ourselves and our society accountable is a patriotic duty and vital to building a better Nigeria. This exhibition reminds us of our resilience and the progress we have achieved.”

The exhibition was not only held in Abuja but also simultaneously showcased in the Gallery’s 25 outstations nationwide, ensuring widespread participation.

Highlighting the Gallery’s role in the art ecosystem, Mr. Sodanji explained its commitment to supporting Nigerian artists by improving the value chain. This includes incentivizing the art business, certifying artworks to enhance their value, and fostering a sustainable environment where art is recognized as both a professional and economic force.

Most of the works on display came from the National Collection, representing the pinnacle of Nigeria’s artistic achievements. The Gallery seeks to inspire emerging artists by connecting them with the legacies of established masters, thereby nurturing future generations of creatives.

The Director General reaffirmed that the National Gallery of Arts remains dedicated to promoting Nigerian visual and contemporary arts, celebrating cultural identity, and advancing the art industry as a vital contributor to national development.

In her remarks, the Norwegian Consular, Saul Novichyan, praised Nigerian artists for their ingenuity and commended the exceptional quality of the artworks on display. She emphasized that Nigerian art has reached international standards, reflecting the creativity and skill inherent in the country’s artistic community.

Encouraging local artists, Novichyan urged them to continue their pursuits, noting that their work is already competitive on the global stage. Her remarks underscored the growing recognition and appreciation of Nigerian art both locally and internationally, affirming the country’s position as a vibrant hub for contemporary visual arts.

The Director of the Curatorial Services Department, Dr. Mufo Nifade, explained the rationale for the Independence Exhibition, noting that it:

Represents Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage through national participation.

Offers visitors a quality experience with works from both established and emerging artists.

Ensures inclusivity, featuring a balance of male and female participants, including eight younger artists among the 24 represented.

Dr. Nifade emphasized the importance of celebrating Nigerian art and culture while providing a platform for new talent to thrive. He added that the Independence Exhibition has long been a flagship program of the National Gallery, serving as a reminder of the country’s artistic resilience and cultural pride.