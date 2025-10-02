National Freedom Party faults INEC’s rejection, demands registration

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has expressed disappointment and frustration over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to reject its application for registration.

According to Engr. Donnie Oluwafemi Akingbade, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, while addressing a Press Conference held at the Party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, INEC’s reason for rejection, citing similarities between the party’s logo, a zebra, and the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) horse logo, is baseless and unjustifiable.

The party applied for registration in July 2023 and received an acknowledgement from INEC. However, despite multiple follow-ups and compliance with relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC failed to communicate its decision within the stipulated 90 days. Instead, over two years later, INEC notified the party of its rejection, citing the logo similarity.

The NFP argues that the zebra and horse logos are distinct, with different characteristics and names. The party also questions why INEC allowed the 90-day limit to elapse without notification and why it failed to move the party to the next stage of registration.

The party has called on INEC to comply with the law and register it as a political party, citing sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022. The NFP also appealed to President Tinubu and international leaders to prevail on INEC to respect the law and grant the party its lawful right.

The party’s Protem National Chairman, Dr. Anthony Harmattan, signed the statement, expressing concerns that INEC’s actions may impede the 2027 elections and calling for peace and adherence to the law.