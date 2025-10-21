National Convention: Anyanwu’s signature not forged – PDP

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the allegation of a forged signature on a letter for its national convention to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, is false.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, flanked by some leaders of the party, stated this at a news conference in Abuja.

He described Anyanwu’s allegation as a false and calculated attempt to derail the party and its national convention scheduled for Nov. 15 in Ibadan.

He recalled that the decision on the date, venue and agenda of the elective national convention was taken at the party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, in which Anyanwu participated, during which he and the party chairman were directed to write INEC.

He said that the Certified True Copies from INEC showed that Anyanwu was number 4 on the attendance list, while available pictures also proved that he was present at the same meeting where compositions for the convention committees were approved.

Ologunagba also said that both Anyanwu and Damagum co-signed the letter he now disclaimed at a meeting on Aug. 25 of the PDP, a day before its 102nd NEC meeting, which was held on Aug. 26.

“That meeting of Aug. 25 was preceded by a meeting of governors, NWC members, and leaders of the party in this building, in the office of the National Chairman, Umar Damagum, where every member from the NWC was present.

“Others at the meeting were Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State and Sen. Anyawu; the legal adviser and national organiser were also present,” he said.

Other people present at the meeting, according to Ologunagba, were Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Dauda Lawa of Zamfara.

He further listed the former Senate President Sen. Bukola Saraki, former Minister Taminu Taraki, SAN, former Niger Gov. Babangida Aliu and all NWC members among those present.

Ologunagba stated that at the meeting four letters were co-signed by Damagum and Anyanwu.

“The letters were PDP letters on the National Elective Convention to INEC, the composition of the National Convention membership, notice of repeat of PDP South-East 2025 Zonal Congresses, and notice of repeat of PDP Congress in Anambra and Ebonyi.”

He added that Anyanwu did not only sign the letters; he was the secretary of the National Convention Contact and Mobilisation Sub-Committee, in which he even started working for the sub-committee.

“To show that he started working on that, there was a budget presented by him. The budget was sent to Gov. Duoye Diri, the chairman of the contact and mobilisation subcommittee,” he said.

Ologunagba said that Anyanwu also signed letters to the sub-committee members, including an aide in his office.

“Curiously, a few days later, he suddenly woke up and said the letter was forged. When the NWC is aware of this acknowledgement.

“So at what point does that become a forged document? 50 old days after the letter was signed,” he said.

Ologunagba urged the security agencies to investigate Anyanwu’s allegations and ensure if found out to be false, he should face the consequences.

“Beyond this, there is a calculated attempt to derail the party and ensure that the convention is not in place. But again, this is a falling flat on the face because it’s untrue. At best, it’s a lie.

“It is criminal to make false allegations before security officials and security agencies.

“I would think they should take it up, and our party would be interested in having to get to the end of this matter because forgery is a very serious allegation.

“If anybody who is involved in it or who is behind stories that are not true with regard to that, they should have their day with the security agencies,” he said.

Ologunagba, however, said that irrespective of the bricks thrown at the party, PDP was focused on its convention.

Asked if any of the PDP leaders had been invited by the secretary of police or any of the security agencies over the allegation, Ologunagba said not to his knowledge.

On speculation about Gov. Diri’s defection to the APC, Ologunagba said that the PDP was a party of the people and not individuals.

“Yes, governors have roles to play, but winning elections is not solely about governors.

“It is a combination of the people and the governor as leaders and other people to allow us to win. The real strength of winning is in the people,” he said. (NAN)