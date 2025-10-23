Nath Ude appointed as Group CEO of CapitalSage Technology Ltd to consolidate growth

By Dayo Johnson

A multinational agribusiness, CapitalSage Holdings, has announced the appointment of Nath Ude as Group Chief Executive Officer of CapitalSage Technology Limited.

The appointment, which took effect from October 13, 2025, marked a pivotal step in CapitalSage Holdings’ ambition to accelerate digital-led financial transformation and consolidate growth across key markets.

According to a statement by the CapitalSage Holdings, the newly appointed CEO would lead the Group’s financial services businesses, which include Kolomoni Microfinance Bank (Nigeria and The Gambia), ERCAS, Regius Asset Management, Regius Capital, CreditAssist Investment, Tiki by Kolomoni, and SageBrush Wealth.

Nath Ude would also be overseeing operations spanning Nigeria, The Gambia, Kenya, and the UAE.

The statement said that the move was part of the Group’s strategy to expand its footprint while advancing its mission to empower individuals and businesses through inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions.

Nath Ude was described as a transformational banking executive with more than three decades of experience across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

He joined CapitalSage Technology after his distinguished tenure as the Managing Director/CEO of Nova Merchant Bank, during which he recorded major milestones.

Among the outstanding achievements of Nath Ude in the bank include over 100 percent growth in profit before tax in 2022, zero operational fraud for three years, and the deployment of Africa’s first Infosys Finacle X1, reinforcing its reputation for innovation and operational excellence.

He previously held sway as senior executive at Union Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa), and Citibank, where he drove enterprise innovation, process automation, and digital optimisation initiatives.

The new Group Chief Executive Officer,

cross-market expertise spans banking operations, technology governance, and large-scale transformation, positioning him to drive growth and innovation across the CapitalSage ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of CapitalSage Holdings, Opeyemi Oduwole said: “This appointment signals our next phase of growth, one defined by deeper innovation, stronger execution, and pan-African expansion.

Oduwole noted that “Nath Ude’s experience in technology-led transformation and strategic governance will play a critical role in accelerating our growth strategy and delivering greater value to stakeholders.

“The Board is confident that he will lead CapitalSage Technology into its next chapter as a key enabler of Africa’s fintech evolution.”

Speaking on his new appointment, Nath Ude said: “With over three decades in banking and technology across Africa, Asia, and Europe, I’ve seen how innovation can transform not just institutions but entire economies.

Nath Ude, said “What excites me most about CapitalSage is its vision and the people driving it, a team committed to building technology that doesn’t just move money but moves lives. I look forward to working with the team to scale our footprint, deepen inclusion, and create lasting value across Africa.”

“With the new development, CapitalSage Technology is positioned to expand its innovation pipeline, strengthen its fintech infrastructure, and accelerate its impact across Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

“CapitalSage Technology is redefining how Africans save, invest, collect, and manage money through seamless, secure, and inclusive digital solutions that bridge financial access gaps across the continent.

“Besides, it drives financial empowerment by supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs, and communities with products that foster growth, connectivity, and digital inclusion.