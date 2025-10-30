Natasha invites Akpabio to Kogi project commissioning

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Tensions between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, appear to have eased as Akpoti-Uduaghan extended an invitation to Akpabio to attend a project commissioning in her senatorial district.

The invitation, which also includes other Senators, was conveyed in a personally signed letter by Akpoti-Uduaghan and read during plenary by Akpabio. The event is scheduled for Sunday in Ihima, Kogi State, to mark Akpoti-Uduaghan’s second year in the Senate.

“In marking my second-year anniversary as serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to invite fellow Distinguished Senators to join me for projects commissioning in Kogi State,” the letter read.

The letter specifies Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s residence at Plot 101, Jimoh Akpoti Street, Ihima, Okene, Kogi State, as the meeting point. Senators traveling by air were advised that Obajana Airstrip could be used before proceeding to Ihima by road.

Senator Akpabio, upon reading the invitation, congratulated Akpoti-Uduaghan in advance, saying, “Congratulations in advance.”

The invitation signals a thaw in relations following a high-profile dispute in February over seat re-allocation in the Senate, which escalated into a six-month suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan on March 6.

Since resuming her duties on September 24, Akpoti-Uduaghan has been gradually engaging with Akpabio during plenary sessions, including contributing to proceedings such as additional prayers on the Criminal Code Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Her latest letter, however, marks the most direct step toward reconciliation with the Senate President to date.