NASU urges FG to implement living wage policy amid inflation

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has urged the Federal Government to adopt a living wage policy to cushion the impact of inflation on workers.

NASU President, Mr Makolo Hassan, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the union’s two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Hassan said the hardship faced by Nigerian workers had reached alarming levels due to inflation and economic instability, adding that “our wages no longer reflect the realities of today’s economy.”

”The concept of a living wage, not just a minimum wage, has become imperative if workers are to live with dignity and remain productive.

“The government must go beyond minimum wage. A living wage must be tied to inflation and cost-of-living indices so that workers can meet their basic needs and live decently,” he said.

He noted that the naira’s devaluation and rising energy costs had further eroded salaries, leaving many families struggling for survival.

Hassan also urged the government to renegotiate pending collective bargaining agreements across tertiary institutions and said that industrial peace cannot thrive when agreements are neglected.

He condemned attempts by splinter groups to weaken the union, stressing that NASU would continue to defend its jurisdiction as guaranteed by the Trade Unions Act.

“The law is clear on union representation. No unregistered group has the right to collect dues or represent workers already under NASU’s jurisdiction,” he said.

The union leader called for adequate funding of the education sector, saying poor investment in infrastructure and staff welfare undermines the nation’s future.

He also urged government at all levels to strengthen social protection, healthcare, and housing schemes, saying, “A protected and well-motivated worker is the true engine of national development.”

Hassan decried the growing casualisation of workers, describing it as “a modern form of exploitation that denies employees job security, benefits, and rights.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, commended NASU for advancing workers’ welfare and sustaining industrial harmony.

“NASU has remained a voice of conscience within Nigeria’s labour movement, a union that stands for equity, accountability, and service,” Mustapha said.

He added that NABDA values its partnership with NASU and that beyond welfare, the union is a partner in innovation and national development through its dedication to decent work.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA), Mr John Odah, urged unions to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool for progress.

“AI should not be seen only as a threat to jobs but as a means to enhance productivity and drive national development,” Odah said. (NAN)