NASS members demand national emergency on roads in Cross River

“I have never seen anything as terrible as this,” Committee Chairman

Lawmakers vow to summon Minister, Contractors, FERMA

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works have called for the declaration of a national emergency over the deplorable state of federal roads in Cross River State.

They also vowed to summon contractors handling the projects, as well as officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Hon. Akinola Alabi, made the call while leading other committee members on an inspection tour of the Calabar–Itu highway, one of the major routes connecting Cross River State to other parts of the region and the country.

Alabi, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, decried the suffering of commuters plying the road.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Works, I have seen different projects and roads across the country, but this is the worst I have ever seen. I have never seen anything as terrible as this,” Alabi lamented.

He noted that the decision to switch from asphalt to concrete construction had slowed down progress on the project and questioned the competence of some of the contractors handling various sections of the road.

“Not all contractors have the capacity to construct concrete roads. We need a national emergency on this road, and as a parliament, we are calling for a public hearing on the matter,” he said.

Alabi further disclosed that the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, senior directors of the ministry, FERMA officials, and all contractors handling the Calabar–Itu project would be summoned before the committee.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Rufai Hanga, supported the call for a national emergency and immediate intervention.

“I am one hundred percent in support of the call for a national emergency and a public hearing. I have seen it all, and I am not satisfied. Something must be done urgently,” Hanga stated.

In his remarks, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State, recalled that he had earlier moved a motion on the Senate floor drawing attention to the deteriorating state of the Calabar–Itu road.

“I raised this motion almost a year ago because this road has remained in a state of disrepair for several years. We summoned the ministry and the contractors and mounted pressure for its reconstruction. But one year after, there has been no significant progress,” he said.

Ekpenyong lamented the social and economic losses caused by the poor condition of the road, including reduced commercial activity and agricultural setbacks.

“Cross River is the bedrock of production in the South-South and indeed Nigeria as a whole. We have seen endless lines of evacuation trucks carrying cement, flour, petroleum products, and agricultural produce. All construction materials for the South-South come from Akamkpa, which is next to Odukpani, my local government area. I am ashamed that this road remains in such a terrible condition,” he added.

The lawmakers assured that proactive oversight and legislative intervention would be pursued to ensure immediate remedial action for the benefit of the people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, who have endured untold hardship for more than a decade due to the failed road.