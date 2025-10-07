NASENI, Abdullahi Fodio varsity forge alliance to boost technological advancement

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, and the Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, AFUSTA, are set to strengthen their partnership in science, engineering, and technological innovation.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mustapha Ango, the Management team of NASENI, a parastatal under the Presidency, will on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, pay a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of AFUSTA, Engr. Prof. B. G. Danshehu, and members of his management team.

The visit, the statement noted, is in recognition of the existing cordial relationship between both institutions and NASENI’s valuable contributions to national technological development.

“The visit aims to strengthen ties with their former colleague and explore potential areas of collaboration between NASENI and AFUSTA,” the statement said.

It further stated that, given NASENI’s strategic relevance and wide-ranging technical capacity, the engagement is expected to open new opportunities for partnership that will further promote the University’s growth and development.

AFUSTA, the statement added, warmly welcomes the distinguished guests and wishes them a productive and memorable visit.

The partnership is expected to pave the way for increased collaboration in research, innovation, and the practical application of science and engineering knowledge toward advancing Nigeria’s technological base.