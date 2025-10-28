Nasarawa Govt shuts Lafia Modern Market over poor sanitation

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has ordered the closure of the Lafia Modern Market due to poor sanitary conditions.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Princess Margaret Elayo, led officials of the ministry and security agencies to seal off the facility in Lafia on Tuesday.

Princess Elayo explained that the decision followed repeated warnings to traders to improve hygiene and maintain cleanliness within the market, which were ignored.

She stated that the market would remain closed until the traders’ leadership mobilizes members to thoroughly clean and sanitize the premises to make it fit for business operations.

“We have issued several warnings, but the situation in this market has continued to deteriorate. The state government cannot allow such unhealthy conditions to persist. The market will remain sealed until it is cleaned and certified fit for reopening,” Elayo said.

Some traders expressed disappointment over the closure but pledged to cooperate with the government to restore cleanliness and ensure the market’s swift reopening.

At the time of filing this report, all entrances to the market were locked, with security personnel and environmental sanitation officers stationed at the gates to enforce compliance.

Observers say the sanitary conditions of markets across the state remain alarming, calling for stricter enforcement to curb poor hygiene practices and environmental negligence among traders.