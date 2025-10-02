Nasarawa Govt commences disbursement of N592m Bursary to 16,000 students

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has begun the disbursement of more than N592 million in bursary allowances to 16,756 indigent students studying in various tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the disbursement on Thursday in Akwanga Local Government Area, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the initiative underscores his administration’s commitment to investing in the future and transforming the education sector.

Sule noted that education remains the top priority of his administration, which is why it received 36 percent of the 2025 state budget.

He explained that the government has restored international scholarships and is currently sponsoring 155 students pursuing various courses in different countries. He added that the state also supports nursing students and others in Nigerian universities to build manpower for the future.

“We paid the 2025 National Examination Council (NECO) registration for over 24,000 secondary students in public schools to ease the burden on their parents,” Sule said.

The governor further directed the scholarship board to commence preparations for the 2025/2026 academic session allowances.

Earlier, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya, Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Scholarship Board, expressed gratitude to the governor for the support.

She explained that 25,000 students applied for the bursary through the online portal, but 17,762 were shortlisted after screening. Following physical verification, 2,006 applicants were found to no longer be students and were delisted, bringing the final number of beneficiaries to 16,756.

“We therefore refunded N122,108 to the state government for the ineligible students,” she said.

According to her, beneficiaries received between N30,000 and N90,000, depending on their course of study. She assured that the board would continue to uphold transparency and accountability in line with the governor’s directives.

Responding on behalf of the students, Ovey Abimiku, National President of the Nasarawa State Students Association (NASSA), appreciated the governor for the gesture and pledged that the beneficiaries would use the funds to advance their education.