Nasarawa gets FG nod to build two flyovers in Mararaba

The Nasarawa State Government says it has secured approval from the Federal Government to construct two flyovers in Mararaba to ease persistent traffic congestion in the area.

Mr Wada Muhammed, Managing Director, Nasarawa Urban Development Agency (NUDA), disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

Muhammed said the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, granted the approval following a request by the Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration.

According to him, the approval underscores the governor’s commitment to providing lasting solutions to traffic challenges, particularly along the busy Karu–Mararaba corridor.

“By the grace of God, Gov. Sule has secured approval from the Minister on Oct. 27, to construct two flyovers in Mararaba.

“These flyovers will end the persistent traffic congestion in the area and make movement easier for residents, motorists and travellers,” he said.

He said construction work would commence soon and would be completed within 18 months.

Muhammed added that the Sule administration had spread development projects across all local government areas of the state, with at least two major projects ongoing or completed in each.

Speaking on the Keffi flyover project, he said work was progressing steadily and could be completed ahead of schedule, given the availability of funds and the contractor’s capacity.

He explained that the project experienced a brief delay due to the need to redesign the structure to prevent damage to a major water pipe located beneath the construction site.

“During excavation, we discovered that the main water pipe from Akwanga to Keffi passed directly under the bridge foundation. The design has been adjusted, and the issue has been fully resolved,” he said.

The NUDA boss further said the Lafia flyover and underpass were currently under temporary diversion to allow for the addition of another layer of asphalt to enhance road quality and durability.

He appealed to motorists and residents to be patient and comply with traffic instructions during the period, assuring that the government remained committed to improving road infrastructure across the state.

Muhammed also urged residents to continue supporting Gov. Sule’s administration in its efforts to improve people’s living conditions.

Vanguard News