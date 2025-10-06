NAS launches back to school, drug abuse campaign 

In a bid to advocacy for back to school awareness and campaign against drug abuse and homelessness, Ikeja chapter of National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity ) Panama deck and Okavango deck(South Africa) on Sunday engaged with the public in Lagos during a solidarity march.

According to the Panama deck Capoon, Mr Ima Ero the march routed from Awolowo road through the drug infested habitat of Ipodo market area of Ikeja then in to Ikeja under bridge (Computer Village) and finally the Local Government office to see the Educational Secretary.

He said the fight against drug abuse and homelessness is not the responsibility of the government alone.

“This advocacy is to create awareness tbat will help bring children back to school and addict back to humanity”.

“The walk was also backed by the Panama unit of the FRSC Special Marshalls for road safety “.