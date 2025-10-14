NAPS eulogises Seyi Tinubu’s youth friendly legacies on 40th birthday

Seyi Tinubu

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has eulogised Seyi Tinubu as “a noble bridge between the current administration and the voices of Nigerian youths.”

The commendation came during a National Prayer Day organised by the association in honour of Seyi Tinubu, who clocked 40 on October 13, 2025.

In his address, the President of NAPS, Comrade Paul Oshiofune Oghayan (GCNPS), described Tinubu as “a visionary youth whose strategic involvement in governance has redefined student and youth inclusion in national development.”

Eshiofune further stated that “Seyi has emerged as a noble bridge, mending the long-standing disconnect between the youth constituency and the seat of power, as well as amplifying the voices of generations too often unheard.”

He noted that through Seyi Tinubu’s influence and advocacy, credible youth inclusion in governance has become visible across the country, stressing that “these are not just appointments but statements of faith in the Nigerian youth.”

According to him, Seyi Tinubu’s acts of kindness and assistance to countless young people across the nation are so numerous that they cannot all be captured in one statement.

He cited instances of financial support to indigent students, humanitarian gestures during disasters, and constant engagement with youth leaders as evidence that “his heart for humanity speaks louder than words.”

Eshiofune said the gathering was not merely a celebration but “a collective intercession for divine favour upon Seyi Tinubu as he marks his 40th year on earth a milestone of grace and destiny.”

The student leader offered prayers for long life, divine health, prosperity, protection, and the fulfilment of Seyi Tinubu’s political destiny, declaring that his service to humanity would “be crowned with honour and greater responsibility.

“May every voice lifted here today ascend before God as a sweet-smelling sacrifice, bringing grace, favour, and peace to Seyi Tinubu and to our beloved nation, Nigeria.

“The Almighty will grant Seyi Tinubu long life, divine protection, and continued relevance as he serves as a bridge between generations. May Nigerian celebrate you today not only as the son of the President, but as a son of purpose, light, and enduring hope.”

The National Prayer Day, which was held from October 11 to 13, 2025, at CLEM Student Church and the Polytechnic Mosque, both in Auchi, Edo State, featured prayers, worship, and community outreach, with the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar, serving as Chief Host.

Highlights of the event included the cutting of a birthday cake in honour of Seyi Tinubu and the distribution of cooked food and relief materials to students and the less privileged within and around the Polytechnic community.