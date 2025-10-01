NANS honours Amaegberi with award of excellence 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Comrade Oladoja Olushola-led National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, has conferred an “Award of Excellence” on the Executive Secretary of the Bayelsa State Higher Education Students Loan Board, Dr. Michael Amaegberi.

The foremost student body described Dr. Amaegberi as “an outstanding advocate for student empowerment and educational development”

Media aide to Dr Amaegberi, Mr. Patrick Ipidei, in a statement in Yenagoa, said the award was presented on Thursday when the NANS President, Comr. Oladoja Olushola and Vice President Comr. Digbopho, visited the student loan board helmsman in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He quoted NANS to have stated that the award was in recognition of Dr. Amaegberi’s “exemplary service, steadfast commitment and impactful contributions to the advancement of higher education in Bayelsa State

“Your dedication to student welfare, particularly through access to educational funding, continued to inspire and uplift the Nigerian student community.”

Ipidei,noted that the award was fitting and well-deserved, given Dr. Amaegberi’s commitment to the optimal performance of the students loan board as directed by Governor Douye Diri.

He said: “Notable achievements of the board under the leadership of Dr. Amaegberi is the disbursement of loans to over 20,000, empowering them to achieve their academic goals and easing the financial burden on students and their families.

“The loan scheme has helped motivate students to excel in their various studies, contributing to the development of their communities, state, and nation.”

Ipidei noted that the visit and award again demonstrates Dr. Amaegberi’s dedication to promoting education and empowering students in Bayelsa State in line with the vision of Governor Diri.