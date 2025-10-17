NANS FCT chair urges youth to lead Nigeria’s Cybersecurity revolution

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Comrade Wele ThankGod Chimenem, has urged Nigerian youths to take ownership of the country’s digital future through innovation, responsibility, and active participation in cybersecurity initiatives.

Speaking at a cybersecurity summit organized by his office at the University of Abuja, Comrade ThankGod emphasized that the future of Nigeria’s digital landscape depends on the creativity and commitment of its young population.

Delivering a paper titled “Securing Nigeria’s Digital Future: Youth Innovation and National Cyber Resilience,” he said technology now drives every sector—from education and governance to business and national security—and must therefore be protected with the same seriousness as physical infrastructure.

“In an era where technology shapes every facet of our lives, our capacity to innovate and defend our digital systems is a matter of national importance,” he stated.

He warned that Nigeria’s rapid digital growth also exposes it to new risks such as cyberattacks, online fraud, and misinformation, which could undermine national development if not addressed with urgency and foresight.

“As our digital dependence expands, so do the threats—from data breaches to disinformation. These issues affect not only individuals but also the nation’s economy, governance, and reputation,” he cautioned.

Comrade ThankGod stressed that true cyber resilience goes beyond installing software or building codes.

“Securing Nigeria’s digital space means protecting the dreams and creativity of an entire generation of Nigerian youth,” he said.

He described young Nigerians as the “architects” of the nation’s technological future, citing examples of youth innovators across Abuja, Lagos, and Kano who are driving progress in artificial intelligence, digital entrepreneurship, and cybersecurity.

According to him, achieving national cyber resilience requires collaboration among government agencies, academia, the private sector, and citizens. He identified four priority areas: strengthening digital infrastructure, enforcing cybersecurity laws, promoting research and innovation, and cultivating a culture of digital responsibility.

“Every young Nigerian must see themselves as a digital guardian—protecting not just their data but the integrity of our national digital ecosystem,” he declared.

Comrade ThankGod also called on the Federal Government and tertiary institutions to integrate cybersecurity education into school curricula, promote mentorship, and support youth-led technological enterprises.

“Innovation is our currency and ideas are our power,” he said. “But creativity must be matched with responsibility. We must not only build—we must also secure.”

He charged students to move from “agonising to organising” by taking proactive steps toward building a secure and innovative digital Nigeria.

“The future of our digital space does not belong to machines but to the minds of Nigerian youths,” he concluded. “Together, we can safeguard our nation’s digital destiny—one idea, one innovation, and one responsible action at a time.”