NANS disowns Sowore over Free Nnamdi Kanu protest

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has firmly disassociated itself from a planned protest reportedly being organised by activist Omoyele Sowore and his associates, cautioning students nationwide against being deceived or used by “selfish and politically motivated individuals.”

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, the NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, described reports linking the association to the proposed Free Nnamdi Kanu protest, slated for October 20, as false, misleading and mischievous.

Oladoja, who was accompanied by the zonal and campus leaders, said the briefing was convened to “set the record straight” and protect the integrity of NANS from being dragged into political controversies.

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that NANS is not, and will not be, part of any protest organised or influenced by Omoyele Sowore or any other politically motivated group or individual.”

“The entire claim is false, mischievous and designed to drag the name of our noble association into political controversies that do not align with our mandate as a student body,” Oladoja declared.

He maintained that while NANS remained committed to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian students, it will not allow its platform to be hijacked by politicians or activists pursuing personal or partisan interests.

According to him, the association upheld the principles of the rule of law, due process and peaceful engagement, and therefore would not participate in any agitation concerning the ongoing legal proceedings involving the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The matter concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a legal issue before a competent court of law. It would therefore be inappropriate, unlawful and irresponsible for NANS to mobilise any protest on a matter before the judiciary,” he added.

Oladoja accused Sowore and his allies of using NANS’ name to lend credibility to their “politically driven agenda,” stressing that the student body would remain focused on education, youth development, peace and national unity, rather than partisan politics.

He appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against joining any protest “sponsored by greedy and self-serving politicians.”

“These individuals exploit the energy and vulnerability of young people for personal gain, only to abandon them when crises erupt,” he warned, urging the media, the public and security agencies to disregard any claim that NANS is mobilising for the protest.

Reiterating that there is no division within the association, Oladoja affirmed that NANS remained “one united and legitimate national student movement” with a well-defined leadership structure.

“There is no faction in NANS, and nobody is willing to join Sowore’s protest. This is the only legitimate NANS, and this press conference is being held simultaneously across all our zonal structures,” he stated.

Turning to the ongoing impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government, following the lecturers’ two-week warning strike, the NANS President disclosed that the association had carried out an independent review and found lapses on both sides.

He, therefore, urged both parties to return to the negotiation table within 72 hours to prevent further disruption of academic activities.

“We have conducted our research and seen the problem. We therefore call on ASUU and the Federal Government to reconvene within 72 hours and resolve this dispute. Nigerian students cannot continue to suffer for issues they did not create,” he said.