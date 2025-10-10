NANS congratulates Amupitan on appointment as INEC boss

Prof. Amupitan

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) National Secretariat has congratulated Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) on his appointment as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the student body said his appointment is well deserved.

“We commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for entrusting this vital national assignment to a distinguished academic, erudite legal luminary, and patriotic Nigerian. Professor Amupitan’s wealth of experience in legal scholarship and public service is a testament to his competence and readiness for the task ahead.

“INEC occupies a pivotal role in safeguarding the democratic integrity of our nation. As such, the appointment of a seasoned professional of Professor Amupitan’s calibre inspires renewed hope in the pursuit of credible, transparent, and inclusive electoral processes in Nigeria.

“NANS National pledges its full support and solidarity to Professor Amupitan and the entire INEC leadership. As the voice of millions of Nigerian students across the country, we reaffirm our commitment to engaging constructively with the Commission to advocate for electoral reforms that promote youth participation, transparency, and good governance.

“We are confident that under Professor Amupitan’s leadership, INEC will witness a new era of integrity, innovation, and institutional strength laying the foundation for free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the true will of the Nigerian people.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students stands ready to partner with INEC in voter education, civic engagement, and other democratic initiatives that will advance the collective interests of young Nigerians and strengthen our democratic institutions.

“We once again congratulate Professor Amupitan (SAN) on his appointment and wish him success in this important national assignment.”