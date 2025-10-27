NANS appreciates NMDPRA boss, Ahmed, for supporting mentorship programme

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed appreciation to Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), for his remarkable support that led to the success of the NANS Students Mentorship Summit 2025.

In recognition of his consistent commitment to youth development and empowerment, the student body has also conferred on Engr. Farouk Ahmed the Outstanding Mentorship Award.

This was announced by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, on Monday.

“This award underscores his tireless efforts in inspiring and guiding young Nigerians toward excellence, innovation, and purposeful leadership.

“Engr. Farouk Ahmed stands out as a gentle, simple, and resilient leader and a visionary public servant whose humility and dedication to service continue to make a lasting impact within and beyond the energy sector. His exemplary leadership at the NMDPRA has not only strengthened institutional capacity but also fostered opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive through education, mentorship, and professional exposure.

“NANS acknowledges and deeply appreciates Engr. Ahmed’s genuine passion for youth empowerment and his continuous investment in the growth and development of Nigerian students. His life of service, integrity, and compassion remains a shining example to leaders across all spheres.

“As an Association, NANS reiterates its gratitude and celebrates Engr. Farouk Ahmed, FNSE, for his outstanding contributions to national development, mentorship, and leadership excellence. We look forward to continued collaboration in advancing initiatives that empower and uplift the Nigerian youth,” he said.