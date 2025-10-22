Nanotechnology: Bankole blazes new trails with research innovations

By Adesina Wahab

From humble beginnings in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and formative years in Osun State, Nigerian-born scientist, Azeez Adedayo Bankole has risen to prominence as a trailblazer in the field of nanomaterials and energy innovation. His academic journey reflects both brilliance and determination: graduating with distinction in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic, Ede (2009), and later earning a B.Sc. in Materials Science and Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (2015).

Early in his undergraduate years, Bankole revealed his gift for inquiry when he conducted a comparative study on aluminum casting techniques, analysing how different mold materials—sand, metal, and plaster of Paris—affected mechanical performance. His ability to derive practical insights from research set the stage for a career defined by innovation and impact.

Pursuing advanced studies at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, USA, he specialised in nanotechnology, where his talent drew recognition once again. His UNC ROI-funded Master’s project: An Innovative Way of Regulating Temperature by Using Organic Phase Change Materials, explored how phase-change materials, reinforced with nanofibers, could transform thermal regulation. By combining theory with cutting-edge laboratory techniques, he created pathways for sustainable, energy-efficient alternatives to conventional heating and cooling systems.

The results of his work have been shared in leading scientific journals and global conferences, cementing his reputation as a researcher whose contributions not only advance academic knowledge but also hold real-world value. His research in energy conservation and nanomaterials addresses urgent global concerns—offering eco-friendly solutions to the increasing energy demand and the environmental toll of traditional technologies.

Beyond his technical achievements, Bankole stands out for his perseverance, vision, and unwavering integrity.

At a time when young people are often discouraged by systemic challenges, his story demonstrates that Nigerian researchers can thrive on the world stage and lead the charge in solving global problems.

Now a Ph.D. candidate in Nanoengineering at NCATSU, he continues to focus on energy storage, thermal management, and advanced nanomaterial applications. His long-term goal is to drive innovations that not only transform science and industry but also improve the quality of life worldwide.

Azeez Adedayo Bankole represents more than individual success—he symbolizes the boundless potential of Africa’s next generation of scientists and the promise they hold for building a sustainable future.