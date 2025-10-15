NAMDA debunks rumour of strike, insists on independence

The Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) has debunked rumours that its members are on strike.

The association clarified its position in a statement jointly signed by its president, Dr Nosa Lancy-Orhue; secretary-general, Dr Abdulrahman Shehu; and national liaison officer/organising secretary, Dr Muhammad Askira, on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAMDA is the trade union for medical lecturers in universities, tertiary health, and research institutions.

It is responsible for undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, including the training of medical doctors and dentists in Nigeria.

The association reaffirmed that it remains an independent union with the capacity to negotiate its interests and uphold mutual respect.

“NAMDA is not on strike, and we will not be blackmailed, coaxed, or lured away from the interest of our members,” the statement read.

It said the clarification became necessary following persistent enquiries from members, the press and the public regarding its stance on the ongoing withdrawal of services by another academic union in the university system.

NAMDA said its members had been neglected for long but would continue to support legitimate demands that do not adversely affect their interests.

The association acknowledged ongoing engagements with the Federal Government through the Ministries of Labour and Education, which it described as “very encouraging”.

It said the Minister of Education, through a meeting facilitated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, had promised to address key issues affecting medical lecturers.

“These demands include the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Workers Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the withdrawal of the compulsory PhD requirement for medical lecturers with postgraduate fellowships for academic promotion and eligibility to vie for the position of Vice-Chancellor,” the statement said.

NAMDA also called for the approval by the Federal Executive Council of the scheme of service contained in memorandum CM(90)92 of its 11th meeting in 1990, based on the recommendations of the committee chaired by the late Chief Justice Atanda Fatai Williams.

It said the issue of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) was also discussed.

The association noted that the minister apologised for the error in a letter from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), which appeared to limit the benefit to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NAMDA alleged that some university managements, supported by a sister union, attempted to exclude its members from the EAA payment.

It cited the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, where the Governing Council had responded that medical lecturers were not entitled to the allowance.

The association said it had requested the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate how two conflicting letters on the same matter emanated from the AGF’s office.

NAMDA said it would continue to engage the Federal Government through the committee set up to negotiate with university unions to emphasise its long-standing demands.

“The conditions of service for medical and dental lecturers cannot be satisfactorily negotiated by anyone but medical academics under NAMDA,” it said.

The association urged the Federal Government to fast-track the circularisation of CONMESS and direct the National Universities Commission (NUC) to reaffirm the withdrawal of the circular making a PhD compulsory for medical academics with postgraduate fellowships.

NAMDA said it reserved the right to adopt legitimate means, including legal actions, in pursuing its demands, adding that any withdrawal of service by the union would be guided by its constitution.

It warned that such an action, if ever taken, would have serious implications for the education and health sectors. (NAN)