NALT 2025: Law teachers push for legal education reform, technology integration, national Devt

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As Nigeria grapples with evolving challenges in governance, technology, and economic transformation, legal scholars are positioning the nation’s legal education system as a catalyst for reform and innovation.

This will be the focus when the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) convenes its 56th Annual Conference in Abuja from October 26 to 30, 2025, hosted by the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s gathering is expected to go beyond academic dialogue, aiming instead to chart practical pathways for curriculum reform, technology adoption, and policy alignment within Nigeria’s legal system.

At a pre-conference briefing on Wednesday, Professor Uwakwe Abugu, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja, and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, said the conference theme, “Law, National Development and Economic Sustainability in a Globalized World,” underscores the central role of law in shaping national progress.

He disclosed that discussions will cover Artificial Intelligence (AI), biotechnology, agriculture and food security, and legal reforms, with emphasis on how law can support Nigeria’s quest for sustainable development.

“This conference aims to give voice to urgent reforms and emerging issues affecting Nigerians. We’re focusing not just on theory, but on actionable policy and curriculum changes that can accelerate national growth,” Prof. Abugu stated.

According to him, law faculties must adapt to Nigeria’s dynamic realities—from corruption and insecurity to weak institutions and poor access to education—by embracing innovation and integrating technology in teaching and research.

“Law teaching can play a transformative role,” he noted. “Embedding ethics, anti-corruption education, and tech-driven instruction will strengthen the legal profession and help combat systemic challenges such as brain drain.”

Prof. Abugu added that the conference will advocate: Curriculum reforms to make legal training more practical and responsive; Technology integration to modernize legal education; Capacity building for law teachers through continuous professional development; and Partnerships with legal institutions and industries to promote skill-based learning.

He emphasized that these steps would empower Nigerian law faculties to influence national policy, promote social justice, and stimulate economic growth.

The five-day event will feature plenary sessions, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and paper presentations on key themes including AI, biotechnology, environmental law, and human rights. Side events such as student forums and legal education workshops are also scheduled.

In his remarks, Professor John Akintayo, President of NALT and Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, said the annual conference remains the most significant platform for Nigerian law teachers to share ideas, review new developments, and propose reforms that align with global best practices.

“Our goal is to strengthen the foundation of legal education in Nigeria,” Prof. Akintayo said. “We are engaging with the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Council of Legal Education, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to improve the quality and relevance of legal training.”

He also underscored the importance of increased investment in legal research and innovation, particularly in emerging areas such as environmental governance, digital economy regulation, and intellectual property protection.

With robust participation expected from law faculties, practitioners, and policymakers, the 2025 NALT Conference promises to be a turning point for the transformation of legal education and governance in Nigeria.