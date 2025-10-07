Naira rises to N1,480/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,480 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,490 per dollar last weekend. Likewise, the Naira appreciated to N1,464 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,464 per dollar from N1,469 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N5 appreciation for the naira.