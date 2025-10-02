NAF’s multiple bombardments neutralize notorious kidnap kingpin “Maidawa”, others in Kwara State

By: Kingsley Omonobi

A dreaded kidnap lord known as “Maidawa,” who operated in the Kwara axis of north-central Nigeria, has been killed as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) sustained air offensives against criminal elements, the Kwara State Government confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, the government revealed that Maidawa was eliminated alongside members of his gang and foot soldiers in the Isanlu-Isin forests.

The government said communications intercepted from the criminals indicated that Maidawa and several of his fighters were neutralized during a joint security operation on September 30. The development was confirmed through an intercept by the state security service.

According to the statement, the death of Maidawa was relayed to his associates by another wanted kidnapper, Baccujo, during a conversation with accomplices along the Igboro-Idofin road, which was later traced to their network in Marabar Maigora, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

“Security forces, spurred by renewed calls from the state government for urgent intervention, have intensified efforts to dislodge the kidnappers who frequently attack communities and abduct civilians for ransom,” the statement added.

It further noted that the ongoing operations are being phased to cover all areas recently affected by bandit attacks, including Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Edu, and Patigi local government areas.

The offensive, which also extends to neighboring Kogi State, is part of a wider push by security forces to rid the north-central region of bandits and kidnappers.