NAF airstrikes disrupt illegal crude oil refining clusters in Etche, Rivers State

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully disrupted several clusters of illegal crude oil refining sites located deep within the creeks of Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The operation, described as precise and intelligence-driven, was carried out on October 7, 2025, according to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement released on Friday.

“The operation, conducted by the Air Component under ongoing counter–oil theft missions, forms part of sustained efforts to curb economic sabotage and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region,” Ejodame stated.

During the mission, NAF aircraft reportedly identified active illegal refining sites concealed within a densely forested area near Owaza. The location, which showed no visible human activity, was confirmed through credible intelligence and aerial surveillance.

“The aircrew engaged the targets with precision, neutralising the sites and halting ongoing illegal operations,” he said.

Following the strikes, NAF’s attention was drawn to a statement by a group alleging that the operation had affected a local gin distillery in Umuebele, though no casualties were reported.

Ejodame noted that in line with the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMR-AP), the NAF had commenced steps to verify the claim.

“The Service reaffirms its adherence to international best practices and remains firmly committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians while ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations,” he added.

He emphasized that the Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in carrying out its constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and supporting other security agencies in the fight against criminal activities.

“All NAF operations are intelligence-driven, precise, and conducted with utmost regard for civilian safety,” Ejodame affirmed.