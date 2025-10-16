NADF seeks data-driven overhaul of Nigeria’s agriculture

File image

…As NAAE Conference Urges Innovation, ICT Adoption for Food Security

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has called for a data-driven transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, stressing that innovation, technology, and evidence-based policymaking are key to achieving food security and global competitiveness.

Speaking at the 25th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Association of Agricultural Economists (NAAE) held at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, NADF Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, described the theme, “Rethinking Nigerian Agricultural Systems through Innovation, ICT and Food Systems,” as both timely and critical to repositioning agriculture as a driver of national growth.

He noted that Nigeria’s agricultural development continues to be constrained by the absence of reliable, timely, and coordinated data for planning, resource allocation, and impact measurement across the value chain.

“This gap affects every link in our agricultural chain — from identifying genuine farmers and mapping farmlands to tracking yields, forecasting demand, and evaluating impact,” Ibrahim said.

He cited examples from Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda, where the adoption of digital agriculture strategies has improved transparency, accountability, and efficiency, urging Nigeria to emulate such models to overcome systemic inefficiencies.

“Innovation is not an abstract concept — it is a matter of survival through creativity and collaboration,” he added.

Ibrahim disclosed that NADF has developed an integrated digital platform to enhance agricultural financing and programme delivery. Built in partnership with private sector innovators, the system will track beneficiaries, monitor project performance, and align interventions with national data systems.

“Our goal is simple — to ensure that every naira spent by the Fund translates into measurable, evidence-based impact,” he said.

He also highlighted the vital role of startups and small enterprises in driving agricultural transformation, noting that the Fund is designing innovative funding models to support agritech ventures that connect farmers to markets, finance, and real-time information.

However, Ibrahim cautioned that technology and data alone are insufficient without strong collaboration with agricultural economists and researchers capable of turning data into actionable insights for policy and investment decisions.

“Without reliable data, we cannot design effective subsidies, forecast yields, or evaluate impact. A government with funds but without credible statistics risks investing in shadows,” he warned.

He urged stakeholders to embrace a culture of innovation and integrity in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

“If we can unite innovation with insight and ICT with integrity, we can build agricultural systems that are inclusive, efficient, and sustainable,” he concluded.

The NAAE conference brought together academics, policymakers, and development partners to explore pathways for integrating innovation and digital technology into Nigeria’s food systems to enhance productivity and sustainability.