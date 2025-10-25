Mymore secures IATA certification to strengthen its global booking platform

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The parent company of fast-growing online flight booking platform Flightandticketing.com, Mymore Travel Services has secured the International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification.

The IATA accreditation, widely recognized as the gold standard in global air travel—authorizes Mymore Travel Services Ltd. to issue airline tickets directly on behalf of international carriers.

This achievement significantly enhances the company’s credibility, operational efficiency, and customer value proposition.

With this certification, Flightandticketing.com can now provide travelers with more competitive fares, faster booking confirmations, and a seamless online experience designed to rival leading global platforms.

“Securing IATA certification is more than a badge of honor—it’s a promise to our customers,” said Mr. Ahmed Akande, Chief Executive Officer of Mymore Travel Services Ltd. “Our goal is to remove barriers to global travel by combining cutting-edge technology with transparent pricing and exceptional service. Flightandticketing.com is now fully equipped to deliver a world-class booking experience.”

The IATA accreditation empowers Mymore Travel Services Ltd. to negotiate directly with airlines, access a broader range of global routes, and strengthen partnerships with international travel networks. This strategic development positions Flightandticketing.com to compete confidently on the global stage while continuing to serve both local and international travelers with excellence.

Industry analysts view this achievement as a pivotal step in Mymore Travel Services Ltd.’s growth strategy, laying the foundation for expanded services, new airline collaborations, and a stronger global presence.

“This is just the beginning,” Mr. Akande added. “We are building a platform that connects people to the world—seamlessly, affordably, and with the reliability travelers deserve.”

With IATA certification secured, Mymore Travel Services said it is poised to redefine the standard for online flight booking across Africa and beyond.