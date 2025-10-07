My relationship with Imisi is purely platonic — Kola

By Efe Onodjae

Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist, Kolapo Omotosho, has cleared the air on his relationship with the show’s winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, describing their bond as strictly platonic.

Speaking with journalists after the prize presentation at MultiChoice headquarters in Lagos, Kola said Imisi was “just my sister” and someone he deeply cared about in a non-romantic way.

“Imisi is just my sister, and someone I care about in a platonic way. I’m happy that someone I care about the most in the house won. Her win is my win,” he said.

“I knew she cared about me because she always looked out for me. Even when we were not in the same team, she always made sure I was okay. She’s my sister and will continue to be my sister,” he added.

Kola, who described himself as “true to myself,” noted that while he initially desired to win, he was content seeing someone close to him clinch the N150 million grand prize.

“I always thought I wanted to win, but at the end of the day, I was open to my sister, Imisi. She rooted for me. I’m grateful I have a sister,” he said.

He, however, declined to discuss his relationship with another housemate, Dede, saying, “I don’t want to talk about my relationship with Dede.”

The reality star also spoke about his biggest personal challenge during the show, revealing, “My challenge is not talking to my parents.”

Meanwhile, the winner, Imisi, also described Kola in glowing terms, confirming that their connection was purely brother-sister.

“Yes, he’s like a brother to me. Nothing beyond that,” Imisi said.