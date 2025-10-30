My re-election key to political stability, development in Ekiti – Oyebanji

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

By Clifford Ndujihe (Group Politics Editor) & Omeiza Ajayi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Biodun Oyebanji, has said his re-election will not only consolidate ongoing development efforts in the state but also shape the political direction of the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti shortly after his affirmation as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC during a special nomination congress, Oyebanji described the consensus endorsement as historic, saying it marks the first time in the 29-year history of the state that a sitting governor will have a clear path to successive democratic continuity.

“No democratically elected government has succeeded itself in Ekiti. If we win next June, we will be the first administration to run back-to-back, and that will help end the cycle of policy truncation that has slowed our development,” Oyebanji said.

The governor, who once served as Secretary of the Committee for the Creation of Ekiti State, attributed his broad support to years of experience in governance and deliberate efforts to foster unity among political leaders.

“I made up my mind to be at peace with everyone. I have cordial relationships with all former governors. I visit them, attend their events and show respect. That is why the state is peaceful and politically stable,” he said, adding that a bill will soon be sent to the House of Assembly to institutionalize quarterly meetings of former governors modelled after the Council of State at the federal level.

On women inclusion, Oyebanji said Ekiti remains a model for gender balance, boasting the highest number of female lawmakers in Nigeria, as well as women occupying top state positions including deputy governor, head of service, and secretary to the state government.

He also highlighted the administration’s agricultural initiative which has taken 5,000 youths off the streets into 13 farm clusters across the state, supported with dormitories, mechanization, and market access.

Dismissing fears of opposition threats, Oyebanji said the APC will not be complacent but will “work until the election is won,” noting that “the 2025 governorship poll has implications for the 2027 presidential election.”

Oyebanji said his long-term vision is to make Ekiti “a state that is economically prosperous, secure, and globally competitive,” guided by the government’s 30-year development plan.

