My meeting with Israeli Ambassador not against Palestinian state – Nigerian lawmaker

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Wole Oke, has refuted claims that his meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman, signified his support against a Palestinian State.

The lawmaker insisted that he remains fully aligned with Nigeria’s long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israel–Palestine conflict.

In a statement issued by his Senior Legislative Aide, Tunji Iyanda, he described recent reports and social media commentary in Nigeria that he is anti-Palestinian State as deliberate attempts to misrepresent his official engagements.

The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s foreign policy principles and the pursuit of peaceful coexistence between both nations.

“Nigeria’s position on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict has always been clear—support for a two-state solution, respect for international law, and advocacy for Palestinian self-determination. I fully align with this stance,” Oke said.

According to him, his engagement with Ambassador Freeman, held in April 2025, was officially facilitated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Assembly’s protocol channels, not a private arrangement as alleged.

“The request for the Ambassador’s visit was officially transmitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and processed via the National Assembly’s protocol channels. It was not a private or personal engagement,” he stated.

The lawmaker said the meeting was part of Nigeria’s parliamentary diplomacy, which allows legislators to engage with foreign envoys on matters of mutual interest and international cooperation, recalling that several other diplomatic courtesy visits had been received in his office from envoys of countries including the United Kingdom, North Korea, and South Korea, all within the framework of Nigeria’s foreign relations.

“Such meetings are routine across legislatures globally. They are neither political endorsements nor personal engagements,” he added.

He expressed concern that his meeting with the Israeli envoy was being deliberately twisted to create a false impression of disloyalty to Nigeria’s position, describing the narrative as “malicious and misleading.”

“The materials in circulation are part of a deliberate smear campaign designed to misrepresent my official engagements and falsely portray me as acting contrary to Nigeria’s national interest. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” he said.

Oke further emphasized that the conduct of Nigeria’s foreign policy remains the exclusive preserve of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the direction of the Executive Arm of Government, not any individual legislator or parliamentary committee.

He also expressed his readiness to meet with the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria “at the shortest notice,” reaffirming his commitment to balanced and principled foreign relations.

Nigeria, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, had on September 24, 2025, reiterated its support for a two-state solution during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, describing it as the most dignified path to lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.