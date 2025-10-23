My mandate is to ensure credible, fair, free election – Amupitan

Amupitan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — CHAIRMAN of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, on Thursday said he was given a clear mandate to ensure a credible, free and fair election in the country.

The INEC Chairman stated this while speaking to State House correspondents shortly after he was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His swearing-in took place during the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting, chaired by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and attended by state governors and key cabinet members in charge of the economy.

Speaking to journalists, the new INEC boss, who said he would be firm while carrying out his assignment, promised to defend Nigeria’s Constitution.

He said: “So I will reaffirm what I have just taken, that I’m going to defend the Constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as far as it relates to the electoral system, and like the President said, I was given a clear charge to ensure credible, fair and free election.

“Not just that, I will ensure that that is done. I’m also going to engage all the stakeholders, because no matter how you set the barometer and the level of success, you still need all the stakeholders to be able to succeed.”