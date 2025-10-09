My formative years shaped my craft in afrobeat/dancehall music – Banger Bwai

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new star in the Afrobeat/Dancehall Music, Henry Sylvanus, popularly known as Banger Bwai, has said that his formative years shaped his crafts in the music industry.

Banger Bwai, born on November 9, 1992, is a Nigerian artist based in Malta, and he is originally from Ihiala in Anambra State, and the third of seven children.

Speaking in an interview, the talented artist, said that music has always been part of his identity, saying that he started his musical journey at the age of 13.

“By 15, I formed a group called; Danger Scors with my friends Odih Check and Slim Zack.

“That experience was my first real step into music, sparking a passion that has driven me ever since. In 2009, I moved to Lagos, knowing it was the heart of Nigeria’s music scene and home to the country’s top artists, producers, and promoters.

“For five years, I worked at Sound Plus Studio in Festac Town, where I started as a “studio rat.” I dedicated countless hours to listening, learning, and experimenting with sounds. Those formative years shaped my craft and helped me find my voice as an artist,” he said.

He explained that he now carries the experiences with him, adding that “fusing my roots with everything I’ve learned along the way. Music is not just my profession—it’s my life, my passion, and the bridge through which I connect with the world.”