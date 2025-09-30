My AFRIMA nomination is win for Benue – President EMS 

By Favour Ulebor

Benue-born rapper Daniel Ikyobo, popularly known as President EMS, has taken a significant leap in his music career with a nomination at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), shining a new spotlight on Nigeria’s Middle Belt and its burgeoning creative talent.

A graduate of Sociology from Benue State University, now Father Adasu University, President EMS has steadily built a reputation as a voice of authenticity, resilience, and lyrical depth. His AFRIMA nomination not only recognizes his individual artistry but also signals the rise of a new wave of musicians emerging from Benue State, a region often underrepresented in Nigeria’s mainstream entertainment narratives.

The nomination comes in the Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary category, for his work on the IGHO’LE Trap Mix Version, a high-energy, emotionally resonant track featured in the Netflix series To Kill a Monkey. The series, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and executive produced by Oscar Heman-Ackah, gave President EMS the platform to collaborate with fellow rapper Uzikwendu on a song that blends Afrocentric storytelling with gritty trap influences.

“This nomination is a win for Benue, for the culture, and for everyone who believes in the power of rap and storytelling through music,” said President EMS, reflecting on the recognition.

His inclusion among AFRIMA nominees places him in distinguished company, not least among them Benue music legend 2Baba, one of Nigeria’s most respected global music exports. As President EMS joins the ranks of AFRIMA’s continent-wide honorees, his success signals a broader cultural shift: the growing visibility and impact of creatives from the Middle Belt on Africa’s artistic landscape.

The AFRIMA Awards, backed by the African Union, celebrate musical excellence across the continent and in the diaspora. By recognizing artists like President EMS, the awards reaffirm the continent’s commitment to promoting diverse voices and regional representation in global entertainment.

For many fans and observers, the nomination represents more than just an individual accolade, it’s a cultural moment for Benue. It speaks to the strength of local talent, the global relevance of indigenous narratives, and the power of platforms like AFRIMA to uplift new generations of African artists.

As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, all eyes will be on President EMS, a testament to how far talent, authenticity, and a dedication to one’s roots can go.